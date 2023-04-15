Karimnagar Cable Bridge becomes shooting spot even before inauguration

In order to bring more attraction to the Karimnagar Cable Bridge, a dynamic lighting system is being arranged by spending Rs 8 crore

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 08:36 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Heroine and others dancing to a song recorded on Karimnagar cable bridge on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Even before the inauguration, Karimnagar Cable Bridge has become a shooting spot with a number of youngsters eager to take photographs and video shoots on it. Going a step ahead, a film production unit has chosen the cable bridge for its shooting. A song and a few scenes of a comedy oriented movie were recorded on the bridge on Saturday.

While well-known director Madusudhan Reddy is directing the film, comedian Satyam Rajesh is the hero and Sunitha and Riya are heroines. Manir river area downstream of Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar town will become a famous tourist spot once the ongoing works of cable bridge and Manair River Front project are completed.

While the works of bridge have reached the final stage, MRF works are going on brisk note. In order to bring more attraction to the bridge, a dynamic lighting system is being arranged by spending Rs 8 crore.