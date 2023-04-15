Saturday, Apr 15, 2023
Conceding to KTR’s demand, Centre agrees to conduct CAPF exams in 13 regional languages

In addition to Hindi and English, the CAPF exam question paper will now be set in 13 regional languages

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sat - 15 April 23
Hyderabad: Days after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao requested the centre to conduct CRPF national recruitment examination in regional languages including Telugu, the Centre has conceded to the demand and announced that it would conduct all the recruitment tests for CAPF in 13 regional languages.

The union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced on Saturday that the CAPF exams will be conducted in 13 regional languages also henceforth. Following this announcement, K T Rama Rao has thanked Amit Shah in a tweet. This would surely help the students in Telugu states, Rama Rao added.

Controversy arose last week after the Centre announced that it would be conducting the recruitment tests for CAPF in Hindi and English only. There was a furore all over the country as people who studied in regional languages were at a disadvantage when compared to those who studied in Hindi and English mediums. The move was also denounced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will now be set in 13 regional languages–Assamese, Bengali,Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

 

