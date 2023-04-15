Conceding to KTR’s demand, Centre agrees to conduct CAPF exams in 13 regional languages

In addition to Hindi and English, the CAPF exam question paper will now be set in 13 regional languages

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Days after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao requested the centre to conduct CRPF national recruitment examination in regional languages including Telugu, the Centre has conceded to the demand and announced that it would conduct all the recruitment tests for CAPF in 13 regional languages.

The union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced on Saturday that the CAPF exams will be conducted in 13 regional languages also henceforth. Following this announcement, K T Rama Rao has thanked Amit Shah in a tweet. This would surely help the students in Telugu states, Rama Rao added.

Controversy arose last week after the Centre announced that it would be conducting the recruitment tests for CAPF in Hindi and English only. There was a furore all over the country as people who studied in regional languages were at a disadvantage when compared to those who studied in Hindi and English mediums. The move was also denounced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin.

Request HM @AmitShah Ji to revise the CRPF national recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & other official languages These competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in… pic.twitter.com/RnmvJ87r0m — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 7, 2023

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will now be set in 13 regional languages–Assamese, Bengali,Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

I thank HM @AmitShah Ji for agreeing to conduct the CRPF examination in 13 regional languages including Telugu This will surely help thousands of aspirants from Telugu speaking states https://t.co/Vxg8QtHPCC — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 15, 2023