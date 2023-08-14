Karimnagar cable bridge decked up ‘Weekend Masti’ on Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar cable bridge has been decked up for the launch of ‘Weekend Masti’ on the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the programme followed by celebrations which will be held from 6 pm to 1 am.

The district administration decided to organize the Weekend Masti on the cable bridge every Saturday and Sunday and has chosen the Independence Day for the launch. Besides cultural programmes, fireworks show, street food and games for children would be organised as part of the celebrations.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Monday visited the cable bridge and examined the arrangements. Earlier, the Minister conducted a review meeting with officials and event managers.