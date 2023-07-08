Karimnagar cops deploy separate police team for cable bridge to ensure safety of visitors

Besides a Sub-Inspector and cops, a car, two motorcycles and other equipment were allocated for cable bridge police

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu starting cable bridge police in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: In the wake of an increase in the number of visitors to cable bridge every day, Karimnagar police have deployed a separate police team for cable bridge to ensure safety of visitors and to monitor vehicular traffic. Besides a Sub-Inspector and cops, a car, two motorcycles and other equipment were allocated for cable bridge police.

While patrolling on the bridge, the police will ensure the safety of women and girls. If the movement of vehicles is increased, cops will regulate the traffic and take steps to avoid accidents. Starting cable bridge police on Saturday, Commissioner of Police, L Subbarayudu said that it was the responsibility of the visitors to keep cable bridge premises clean. Instead of throwing ice creams and chats wastage indiscriminately, they should be dumped in dustbins arranged on the bridge.

It has become a common practice to take selfie pictures, recording videos and reels for Instagram. Stating that there was a possibility of meeting with accidents, he advised visitors to be careful while take selfies and videos. Visitors should avoid taking photographs by climbing onto the islands developed near the bridge since the beautify of islands would be damaged. There was also a chance of falling down from islands and receive injuries.

Ice cream vehicles, pushcarts, chat vehicles would not be allowed onto cable bridge since vehicular traffic and visitors were facing troubles, he informed and warned to take legal action against the youth if anybody would create inconvenience to visitors by driving two wheelers rashly on the bridge. Vehicles would also be seized. Informing that the entire cable bridge was under CC cameras surveillance, he warned to take severe action if anybody was indulged in anti-social activities.

CP also warned to seize vehicles if anybody performed stunts by using bikes fitted with noisy silencers. Besides seizing bikes, they would be produced in the court, he said.

