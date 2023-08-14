Mancherial techie invents motor-run bicycle, wins applause

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Vinay Kumar rides motor-run bicyle in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: An engineering student of the district invented a low-cost two-stroke bicycle which could be run with the help of a motor on par with a motorbike. He was among two students who were selected for the ongoing 5th edition of Intinta Innovator here on Monday.

Katakam Vinay Kumar, an engineering graduate from Mandamarri created the two-wheeler which could be operated by a motor. He said the two-wheeler was not only user-friendly, but affordable. The bike would give a mileage of 50 kilometres, while the capacity of the tank was 2.5 litres of petrol.

Vinay said he imported the motor and spare parts from the United States in order to make the bicycle which cost him around Rs.10,000. He was currently working as a quality assurance engineer at B2B Testers, a Bellampalli-based software company. He pursued civil engineering from a college in Hyderabad.

Collector Badavath Santosh and District Science Officer S Madhu Babu congratulated Vinay and Md Makshud, who invented a low-cost projector.

