Karimnagar Collector instructs officials to enroll eligible people in voter list by October 2023

V Karnan instructed the officials to take initiative to enroll the people who crossed 18 years of age by October 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Collector RV Karnan organizing meeting with the representatives of political parties in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed the officials to take initiative to enroll the people who crossed 18 years of age by October 2023, in the voter list.

The Collector organized a meeting with the representatives of various political parties at his chamber in the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan informed that verification of new voters, which has already started on May 25 by BLOs, would be completed by June 23.

Stating that rationalization of polling centers would be done from June 24 to July 24, he said that removal of differences, modification of photo images, changes in boundaries of polling stations would also be done.

Shifting of polling stations from temples and other religious places would be done from July 25 to 31. Preparation of supplements and integrated draft roll and integrated draft voter list would be published on August 2.

Objections would be accepted on draft roll from August 2 to 31. Final voter list would be published on October 4 by making changes on objections by September 22.

RDOs Anand Kumar (Karimnagar) and Hari Singh (Huzurabad), DRDO Srilatha and representatives of various political parties were present.