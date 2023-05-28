Karimnagar to be developed as beautiful town: Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar said that it was his aim to develop Karimnagar as a beautiful town by providing all basic facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar laying foundation for road repair works in Karimnagar on Sunday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that it was his aim to develop Karimnagar as a beautiful town by providing all basic facilities.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao laid foundation for BT roads repair works to be taken up with Rs 1.11 crore at Baddam Yellareddy chowk here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that first ever in the history, besides main roads, internal roads were also being developed in the town.

Roads in the town were damaged due to heavy rains. When it was brought to the notice of the state government, funds were released to take up repair works. Damage occurred on the 14.5 kilometers stretch main road would be repaired within fortnight.

There would not be any problems in the next five years once the repair works were completed. Seeking the cooperation of the public for the development of the town, he said that it was also responsibility of the public to ensure not to damage newly laid roads.

It was quite natural to damage BT roads if water was stored on roads. So, municipal officials should take steps not to store water on BT roads, he instructed. Municipal EE Nagamalleshwar Rao, R&B EE Sambasiva Rao, Corporators and others were present.