Karimnagar Collector reviews Praja Palana applications

Karimnagar Collector examined the Praja palana applications process in 37th division, Ramnagar on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy instructed officials to take all steps to avoid any inconvenience to the people while accepting applications under the Abhaya Hastam (Six Guarantees) in the Praja Palana programme.

The Collector examined the Praja palana applications process in 37th division, Ramnagar here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that besides educating the people in applying for the guarantees, officials should also help them in filling applications. Instructing the officials to set up separate counters for aged people and women, she wanted to arrange tents, chairs and other basic facilities for the convenience of the people.

Each and every application submitted at the Praja Palana programme should be accepted and there was no question of rejecting applications, she made it clear. On this occasion, Collector interacted with women and enquired about the distribution of applications, submission and their problems.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaruparani, municipal commissioner Srinivas and others were present.