Praja Palana program begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:28 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Around 600 counters began accepting applications for various government schemes on Thursday morning as a part of the Praja Palana initiative.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and MLA Danam Nagender kicked off the program in Hyderabad district at the Banjara Hills Ward Office.

A single application form catering to five different welfare schemes – Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Indramma Indlu, Gruhajyothi, and Cheyutha – is being made available at these counters.

The public is mandated to provide a copy of Aadhaar and Ration Cards with their applications. After submitting the forms, a receipt with the ward code, application number and officer’s signature is given.

All 150 wards will have four different locations and separate rows and counters are being provided for women.