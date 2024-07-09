Karimnagar: Conscious clubs to educate students, youth against drugs consumption

District Collector Pamela Satpathy informed this while participating in a drug control awareness meeting organized with the officials of prohibition and excise and other departments at the Collectorate auditorium here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:11 PM

Collector Pamela addressing the officails while particiapting in drugs awareness programme held in collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: In order to create awareness among the youth and students against the consumption of drugs, the district administration has decided to establish conscious clubs in all educational institutions in the district.

Conscious clubs would be established in all educational institutions to educate youth against the consumption of drugs and ganja and help them to stay away from bad habits. In each club, there will be two teachers, volunteers, and students. Members of the club would educate the students against addicting to bad habits.

She instructed the officials to complete the process of establishing conscious clubs in all educational institutions and hostels by the end of July.

Collector emphasized the need for the joint effort of government officials and the public to eradicate drugs from Karimnagar and make the district a drug free area.

Advising the youth to stay away from drugs, alcohol consumption and other bad habits, she said that youth should not waste their lives by becoming addicted to bad habits. Instead of waiting till a difficult situation was raised, it was better to take precautionary measures to stay youth and students away from drugs.

There was no use with the measures taken after the youth were addicted for drugs and other habits, she opined and advised officials to take steps to check drugs and ganja right from their roots.

Stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was taking strict measures to control drug mafia, she made it clear that serious action would be taken if anybody was found either selling or purchasing.

Besides non-bailable cases, imprisonment would also be sentenced, she informed and asked officials to educate the people about cases and imprisonment.

If the people found anybody either selling or purchasing drugs or ganja, they should alert the excise police or control room by dialing 8019263862 or TGNAB 8712671111.