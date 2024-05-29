Collector instruct officials to complete repair works in schools by June 4

She wanted the officials to ensure that all basic facilities such as water, electricity and toilets were completed on time and warned to take action if there was any delay in the completion of works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:39 PM

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy instructed the officials to complete repair works taken up in government schools under the Amma Adarsha Patashala programme before June 4 in the district.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with special officers, engineering officials and others at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she instructed the officials to work round the clock to complete all pending works before June 4.

Also Read EV charging stations remain elusive for Karimnagar

She wanted the officials to ensure that all basic facilities such as water, electricity and toilets were completed on time and warned to take action if there was any delay in the completion of works.

Informing that developmental works were taken up in 345 schools in the district, she directed the officials concerned to review the progress of works every day.

Painting works of school should be completed on war-footing. Additional Collector Praful Desai, DRDO Sridhar, DEO Ch Janardhan Rao, ZP CEO Srinivas and others were present.