| Karimnagar Cop Carries Man On Shoulders For 2 Km To Save His Life

Karimnagar: Cop carries man on shoulders for 2 km to save his life

A resident of Bethigal, Kurra Suresh allegedly tried to die by suicide by consuming pesticide due to family disputes. Other farmers, who noticed Suresh lying his field, informed the police by dialing 100.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:30 AM

Karimnagar: A Blue Colt constable saved the life of a man by carrying him on his shoulders for about two kilometres in Bethigal of Veenavanka mandal on Wednesday.

A resident of Bethigal, Kurra Suresh allegedly tried to die by suicide by consuming pesticide due to family disputes. Other farmers, who noticed Suresh lying his field, informed the police by dialing 100.

Knowing about the incident, Blue Colt constable Jayapal along with homeguard Sampath rushed to the spot. Without wasting time, Jayapal carried Suresh on his shoulders to reach the village by walking along the bunds of the agricultural fields.

Later, with the support of villagers, they shifted Suresh to Jammikunta hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

Police officials, public representatives and others appreciated Jayapal’s lifesaving effort.