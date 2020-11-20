Karimnagar: CPI stages dharna against anti-farmer policies of Central govt

CPI works led by State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy took out a rally from the bus stand to the Collectorate office where they staged a protest demonstration

Karimnagar: Communist Party of India activists staged a dharna in front of the District Collectorate in a protest against the anti-farmer policies by the Union government.

CPI works led by State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy took out a rally from the bus stand to the Collectorate office where they staged a protest demonstration.

There was a jostling took place when the police tried to detain the protesters while trying to gatecrash into the collectorate. Cops took Venkat Reddy and other CPI leaders into custody and shifted them to the Police Training Center.

Venkat Reddy said the Union government, which promised revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector, was destroying the agriculture sector and denying the right of farmers in order to pave way for corporate farming.

Though the new Agriculture Act has been opposed by various States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was least bothered about farmers. No mention of minimum support price (MSP) in agriculture Act shows the commitment of the Central government on farmers, he said.

Besides the remunerative price advised by Swamynathan Commission, the MSP has also been denied. As a result, suicides of farmers have been continuing in the country, he alleged.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who forced farmers to cultivate fine variety paddy under regulated farming method, was trying to blame the Union government on the issue of providing a remunerative price. Chief Minister should provide Rs 2,500 MSP to fine variety paddy if he was sincere about farmers, he demanded.

He asked why Chandrasekhar Rao was backtracking in opposing Central government’s new Agricutlrue Act. Both the State and Central government were trying to play with lives of farmers, he said. Stating that no government, which neglected the farming community, had survived in the history, CPI leader threatened to intensify their agitation if the governments fail to withdraw anti-farmers and anti- labourer policies.

