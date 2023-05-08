Karimnagar Dairy opens 74th parlour in Laxmipur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Karimnagar: To make its products available at the doorstep of consumers, the Karimnagar Dairy is on a spree, opening departmental dairy parlours in various parts of the region.

Accordingly, dairy authorities opened the Dairy’s 74th parlour in Laxmipur of Manakondur mandal on Monday. Inaugurating the parlour, Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao said the Karimnagar Dairy was making major strides in terms of sales of milk and milk products in the State.

Calling upon the people to try Karimnagar Dairy products and encourage dairy farmers, he said the dairy was known for maintaining quality and purity of all its products.

Managing director P Shankar Reddy, Marketing manager T Rajashekhar Reddy, director Narayana Reddy, sarpanch Veldhi Sri Kumar, Milk Producer institution presidents and others were present.