Karimnagar DCCB wins prestigious NAFSCOB awards

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank and Cooperative Training Institute of TSCAB in Hyderabad also received the best performing state cooperative bank and training institute for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has received the prestigious National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB)’s all-India second best DCCB and first best DCCB awards for its all round performance during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

At the NAFSCOB annual general body meeting organised in Jaipur of Rajasthan on Tuesday, Rajasthan Minister for Agriculture Lalchand Katariya presented the awards to Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao in the presence of NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

The Choppadandi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society also received best performing PACS award among 95,000 PACS in the country. PACS chairman K Malla Reddy received the award.

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Cooperative Training Institute (CTI) of TSCAB in Hyderabad also received the best performing state cooperative bank and training institute for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. TSCAB Managing Director Dr N Muralidhar received the award.

The Karimnagar DCCB has now bagged the all-India award for the seventh consecutive year in a row among all the 352 DCCBs in the country.