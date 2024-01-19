Karimnagar DCCB emerged as a brand in country: TSCAB Chairman

Without deviating from the principles of cooperatives, the Karimnagar DCCB was using modern technology on par with the corporate governance, Konduru Ravinder Rao said.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 19 January 2024, 09:09 PM

TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao addressing the workshop on Corporate Governance in PACS held in Karimnagar DCCB on Friday.

Karimnagar: TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao said that the Karimnagar DCCB has emerged as a role model cooperative bank in the country because of its good governance and by adopting information technology.

Without deviating from the principles of cooperatives, the Karimnagar DCCB was using modern technology on par with the corporate governance, he said and added that the Karimnagar DCCB was a brand in the country.

Reminding that union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah also informed all the cooperatives to adopt the Karimnagar model in making strides, he said that the NITI AYOG had also stated in its report to the union government to follow the Karimnagar DCCB model to strengthen all the cooperatives in the country.

Inaugurating a workshop on Corporate Governance in PACS (for Directors and MC members of PACS of integrated Karimnagar district) at Karimnagar DCCB main office here on Friday, Ravinder Rao said that the training was a continuous process to upgrade and update as per the changing scenario.

“We are not permanent in the posts, but the system will continue forever. Our good work is remembered forever and we should strengthen the cooperatives and PACS, which are pillars of cooperative movement”, he pointed out.

Reiterating that there was no political interference in the functioning of Karimnagar DCCB and PACS, he said that he had achieved the complete happiness of his lifetime by working with the cooperative sector and serving the majority of the society.

He also reminded that the cooperatives alone had survived during the financial crisis in the world. He also explained how the KDCCB had increased its business from Rs 400 crore to Rs 6,000 crore during the last one decade and reforms introduced to ensure accountability and transparency.

Cooperative Training Institute (CTI) faculty member Narasimha Rao explained the importance of training on corporate government for the PACS.