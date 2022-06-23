Karimnagar emerges as sport city: Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said that the historic Karimnagar town, which is being developed as a smart city, was also emerging as a sports city. Collector was chief guest at the Olympic Day run organized jointly by District Sports Authority and District Olympic Association at Ambedkar stadium here on Thursday.

Flagging off the run, Karnan informed that synthetic track developed with internal standards at regional sports school would be made available to sports persons very soon. Besides gymnastics, badminton court and other facilities to give training in other events were also developed in the Indoor stadium of Ambedkar stadium as part of smart city programme. Advising the people to give priority for health, he wanted the people to make playing games a part in their lives.

Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao said that Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has taken up various programmes to develop the town in all fronts besides sports. Informing that open gyms were developed in the town for the convenience of the people, he said that MCK has decided to develop a stadium in every division. District Sports and Youth Officer K Rajaveeru, ACPs Tula Srinivas Rao and Vijay Kumar, CI Natesh, district Olympic association president Nandelli Mahipal, general secretary G Janardhan Reddy and others participated in the run.