Karimnagar first in PMFME, bank linkages loans disbursement

The Collector conducted a review meeting with bankers to discuss bank loans distributed under various schemes, recovery and other issues at the Collectorate conference hall

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 11:38 PM

Karimnagar: The district secured the first place in the Prime Minister’s Formalization Micro Food Processing Enterprises and bank linkages loans disbursement. Collector Pamela Satpathy appreciated district officials and bankers for their efforts towards the achievement.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with bankers to discuss bank loans distributed under various schemes, recovery and other issues at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she informed that 67,769.26 lakh bank linkages were provided to 10,643 self-help groups by February 13, 2024 as against the target of 64,035.76 lakh to 9924 groups in the financial year 2023-24. The district stood in the first place by disbursing 105.83 percent bank linkages. As against 572, 190 units were grounded under PMFME. Bakery, spices, flour mills, roster machines, dal mills and rice based units were grounded under the scheme.

Loans worth Rs 7980.08 crore were distributed from April to December in this financial year. The highest of Rs 3528.12 crore were given for agriculture and its allied sectors.

While Rs 1551.52 crore was sanctioned to MSME, Rs 14.17 crore was distributed to education sector, Rs 225.18 crore for housing, Rs 677.69 crore (self help groups) and Rs 1983.40 crore was sanctioned for other sectors.

Stating that so far, the 106.66 percent target was achieved, she instructed bankers to sanction the loans in the proposals stage. Officials should concentrate on loan recovery and take steps to repay the loans taken by the beneficiaries under various schemes.