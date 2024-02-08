Internal bickering in Karimnagar Congress spills out

A few leaders from Karimnagar Town Congress recently lodged complaints with the TPCC disciplinary action committee against Karimnagar assembly constituency in-charge Purumalla Srinivas, who had contested in the recent assembly election

Karimnagar: Internal bickering in the Karimnagar Congress unit came to the fore with two groups lodging complaints against each other with the TPCC.

A few leaders from Karimnagar Town Congress recently lodged complaints with the TPCC disciplinary action committee against Karimnagar assembly constituency in-charge Purumalla Srinivas, who had contested in the recent assembly election. Reacting to the complaints, the committee issued a show cause notice to Srinivas asking him to reply within three days. The committee, in the notice issued on Wednesday, said it had received numerous complaints along with evidence about Srinivas’s “inaction, casual attitude and anti-party activities” in Karimnagar assembly constituency.

Despite being a contesting candidate, Srinivas had not taken active part in the election campaign and indirectly supported BRS and BJP candidates. He had also not given prior intimation to the Congress party cadre about the election meetings of AICC leaders, it was said.

On the other hand, Srinivas wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, levelling allegations against Karimnagar town president Komatireddy Narender Reddy stating that the latter had demanded Rs 1 crore to participate in the election campaign in his favour.

Informing that he gave Rs 20 lakh to Narender Reddy in the presence of a public representative, Srinivas said that he assured to give the remaining amount later. However, instead of working for his victory, Narender Reddy waged a vicious campaign against him among the party cadre and public and worked for his defeat, he said, also accusing TPCC official spokesperson Meneni Rohit Rao of working against him. Demanding action against them, he wanted the CM not to give any promotions to them.