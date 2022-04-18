Karimnagar: Gangula promises to sanction intermediate college for deaf students

Published Date - 10:24 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar interacting with the students of deaf school in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar promised to sanction an intermediate college in Karimnagar exclusively for deaf students, with the support of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The minister distributed kitchen material and toys to the students of Rekurthi Deaf School arranged by Pure voluntary organization here on Monday.

Later, the Minister enquired about the problems prevailing in the school by interacting with students and teachers and assured to solve all the problems. On the occasion, students requested the minister to sanction intermediate college. Responding positively to the students’ request, Kamalakar assured to take steps to sanction the college by bringing the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar assured to provide all facilities to the students of deaf school from the government. Informing that cosmetic charges were already provided to students, he promised to help the students personally. Physically challenged, blind, deaf and dumb were not disabled people. People, who wish bad things happened to others, were real disabled persons, he said.

He appreciated Pure voluntary organization for coming forward to extend support to deaf students. It was a great decision to help the students of their native place though the organizers of the NGO were settled in America. Minister called upon philanthropists to come forward to help deaf students.

