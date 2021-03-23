Karimnagar: Govt employees hail KCR for PRC hike

Elated over the Chief Minister’s announcement, employees and teachers celebrated the event by bursting crackers and distributing sweets across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Karimnagar: Government employees and teachers hailed the State government’s announcement to provide 30 per cent PRC fitment and increase the retirement age up to 61 years. Elated over the Chief Minister’s announcement, employees and teachers celebrated the event by bursting crackers and distributing sweets across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Besides cutting cakes, they performed palabishekam to the portrait of Chandrashekar Rao in a gesture of gratitude for showering boons on the employees. Employees under the aegis of TNGOs celebrated the event at Karimnagar collectorate office and distributed sweets besides bursting crackers.

TNGOs district president Maram Jagadish thanked the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for announcing the fitment and the long-pending demand of increasing the retirement age.