Karimnagar: Kaushik Reddy booked for violating model code

Kaushik Reddy along with his followers gathered at the counting centre at SRR College in Karimnagar, on Sunday by violating the MCC and Section 144

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

File Photo: Kaushik Reddy

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Town-II police have registered a case against MLC and MLA elect Padi Kaushik Reddy and his followers on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct and assaulting a head constable discharging election duties.

In a statement released on Monday, police informed that Kaushik Reddy along with his followers gathered at the counting centre at SRR College in Karimnagar, on Sunday by violating the MCC and Section 144. When head constable Anji Reddy and other police officers tried to convince Kaushik Reddy not to gather near the counting centre since the MCC and Section 144 were in force, the latter allegedly abused the cop and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on a complaint lodged by Anji Reddy, Karimnagar Town-II police on Sunday registered the case against Kaushik Reddy and his followers under sections 188, 353, 290 and 506 read with 34 of IPC.