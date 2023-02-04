Karimnagar: Kidnapped children returned to parents

Karimnagar: The parents of two children, who were allegedly kidnapped by a woman, heaved a sigh of relief with their wards being returned to them. Though the kidnap was on January 1, it came to limelight on Saturday when the children were returned to their parents.

Mididoddi Lokesh (9) and Madasi Sukshitha (11) of Mankammathota of Karimnagar town were allegedly kidnapped by one Jayasree of the same locality on January 1. Jayasree reportedly lured the children with chocolates and took them to Maharashtra.

According to the children, they had boarded a train in Karimnagar on January 1 to take them to Aurangabad, Jayasree’s native place. She allegedly beat the children as they refused to board the train.

The children were carrying a mobile phone, and when the parents called, Jayasree told them the children were with her and that they would reach home within an hour. When the train halted in Jalna railway station on Thursday morning, the children got down from the train.

Enraged over this, she again thrashed them and broke the mobile phone. This triggered doubts in Railway Protection Force police personnel who saw this, and they intervened, following which the children were taken from Jayasree and handed over to Child Welfare Committee officials, who shifted them to a children’s home.

The parents, who were informed, then reached Jalna and brought the children back to Karimnagar on Saturday. According to the police, Jayasree is the mother of a doctor working in Karimnagar town. Natives of Aurangabad of Maharashtra, the doctor’s family is staying in Karimnagar.

Though it is not yet clear why she tried to take the children to Aurangabad, Jayasree is reportedly mentally disturbed. Police are investigating.