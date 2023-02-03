Sircilla collector wants elaborate arrangements for Vemulwada jatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Collector Anurag Jayanthi inspecting arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Jatara in Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple Vemulawada on Friday

Rajanna-Sircilla: District collector Anurag Jayanthi has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri jatara scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19 in Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple of Vemulawada.

All arrangements should be made for the convenience of devotees. The collector along with municipal and temple authorities visited the shrine on Friday and examined jatara arrangements being taken place at the temple tank. He inspected temporary toilets constructed in temple tank premises.

Officials informed the collector that 50 toilets, 30 shower baths, and 25 changing rooms were being arranged. Seven ‘May I Help You’ centers would also be established to help pilgrims.

Anurag Jayanthi also inspected Basti Davakana construction works being taken place in Laxmi Ganapathi complex.

Informing that basti davakana is being constructed by spending Rs 13 lakh for the convenience of Vemulawada town people as well as devotees, he instructed authorities to complete works by maha shivaratri jatara.

Examining the expansion and developmental works of Baddipochamma temple, he instructed officials to take up the construction of the surrounding wall.

Later, the Collector examined the progress of Mana Basti-Mana Badi works in Zilla Parishad Girls Highs, Zilla Parishad School, and Mandal Parishad schools.

He instructed officials to develop the girl school as a model school and develop Telangana playground in primary school.

Collector wanted the officials to complete all the works taken up under Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme on fast track mode. Vemulwada municipal commissioner Anvesh, Tahsildhar Raju, temple EE Rajesh and others were present.