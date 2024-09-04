Karimnagar: LMD gates to be lifted, villagers in catchment area alerted

Project has been receiving heavy inflows following downpour in north Telangana during last few days

Published Date - 4 September 2024

Karimnagar: Irrigation department officials have decided to release water from the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) since the project was getting copious inflows following heavy rainfall during the last few days.

Officials have alerted the people residing in the villages of the Manair river catchment areas downstream of the LMD and asked them not to venture near the river.

In a statement, Executive Engineer (EE) P Nagabushana Rao said there was a chance to release water from the LMD by lifting the flood gates as the project was receiving heavy inflows following the downpour in the reservoir’s catchment area as well as in north Telangana during the last few days.

He asked the revenue and police officials to take precautionary measures and make public announcements in the villages.

The EE advised fishermen, shepherds and farmers not to venture near the river.