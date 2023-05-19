Friday, May 19, 2023
Karimnagar Mayor appreciates AACI services

Mayor participated in Association of Alliance Clubs International District 137 A installation program held at IMA Hall in Karimnagar on Friday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 19 May 23
Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing Association of Alliance Club Internationall meeting held in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao appreciated the services of the Association of Alliance Club International, which was established in the country and expanded abroad. Mayor participated in Association of Alliance Clubs International District 137 A installation program held at IMA Hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao felt happy for participating in the programme. Stating that he was proud to be a partner and life member of the organisation, he hoped that AACI would achieve more success besides the welfare of the society. AACI Vice President R Matthivannan, International Director Navina Shettinger, International Committee Chairman Dr Alagandala Srinivas conducted the installation program.

