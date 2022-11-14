District library will be digitalized under smart city programme: Karimnagar Mayor

Besides digitalization, the library would also be linked with big libraries. For the purpose, an amount of Rs 9 crore was allocated from smart city funds.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao informed that in order to provide modern facilities to students and job aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, they have decided to digitalize the district library under smart city programme. Besides digitalization, the library would also be linked with big libraries. For the purpose, an amount of Rs 9 crore was allocated from smart city funds.

While Rs 7 was earmarked for the construction of new library building (G 5), digitalization and linking library with other libraries would be taken up with Rs 2 crore.

Mayor inaugurated National Library Week celebrations at the district library here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that said that the construction of new library building would be started very soon and digitalization facilities would also be available soon.

It was possible to gain more knowledge with the reading of books. So, the state government was giving top priority for the development of libraries in the state after formation of Telangana. As part of it, instead of politicians, educated youth were being appointed as Chairman for district libraries across the state by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Sunil Rao advised the district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud to educate the students and youth about the importance of book reading during the week long celebrations.

While 75,000 books were available in the district library, 2.4 lakh books were available in different libraries across the district. Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar was providing mid-day meal facility to 300 persons visiting the library to preparing for various competitive examinations, he informed.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swarupa Rani, local corporator Peddapalli Jitender and others were present.