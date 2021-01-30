Karimnagar Mayor asks officials to speed up modernisation of tower circle

Mayor wants to finish tower circle modernization works on fast track mode

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao instructed the contractor to complete tower circle moderanisation work as early as possible to avoid difficulties to the public. The Mayor along with commissioner Valluru Kranthi inspected tower circle modernisation works taken up under smart city programme on Saturday. They examined smart drainage as well as a drinking water pipeline.

Based on complaints by the local corporator Vanga Geeta and local public about the problems being faced by them due to delay of works, the Mayor and Commissioner visited the tower circle area and inspected ongoing works.

They also examined works in Rampur area of 15th division. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said beautification and development works of tower circle area were already started and assured to take steps to finish works on fast track mode. In this regard, instructions were also given to contractor as well as representatives of RV Consultancy, which is looking after smart city works.

Since the tower circle was a commercial area, the rush in the locality would always be high. So, they instructed contractor to complete works at the earliest to avoid difficulties for people. Stating that smart city works have been delayed due to covid pandemic, he promised to speed up works. Mayor wanted the authorities to give household water tap connections by completing pipeline works.

