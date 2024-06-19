Mayor Sunil Rao condemns Minister’s review on Karimnagar municipality

The Minister on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with municipal and district officials on the progress of developmental works being taken up under the Smart City and other funds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 12:36 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao found fault with the Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for conducting a review meeting on Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The Minister on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with municipal and district officials on the progress of developmental works being taken up under the Smart City and other funds.

Reacting sharply on the Minister’s review, the Mayor questioned how could a person, who does not have any connection with the district, conduct a review meeting on the municipality.

In what capacity did the Minister conduct the review meeting since Prabhakar was not even the district in-charge minister. Has the district in-charge minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy been changed? The State government should tell the public, he said.

Prabhakar, who was defeated in Karimnagar thrice, had migrated to Husnabad constituency which falls in Siddipet district and won the polls. He had no connection with the district since the Minister as well as his entire family members had transferred their votes to Husnabad before the assembly elections, the Mayor said.

Unfortunately, there was no intimation to the local MLA Gangula Kamalakar and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar about the review meeting. It was not proper on the part of the administration to avoid local public representatives.

Prabhakar, who did not get the deposit in 2019 parliament elections in Karimnagar, was trying to create troubles for the people of Karimnagar town, he said and condemned the Minister’s attempt to malign the development of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

What funds did Prabhakar get sanctioned for the development of Karimnagar during his tenure as MP from 2009 to 2014, he asked and wanted the Minister to tell the public.

Reacting on Prabhakar’s remarks on various developmental works, Sunil Rao said that the Minister made comments without knowledge.