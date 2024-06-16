Karimnagar Mayor inspects arrangements for Bakrid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 08:00 PM

Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspecting arrangements for Bakrid at Salehnagar Eidgah in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected arrangements for Bakrid celebrations in Karimnagar on Sunday. The Mayor along with local corporator Sudagoni Madhavi and MIM corporators visited Salehnagar Eidgah and instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao informed that Bakrid would be celebrated at Salehnagar, Rekurthy, Chinthakunta and Manair dam. The Corporation had made arrangements for Bakrid by spending Rs.23 lakh.

All basic facilities including temporary pandals, green carpets, drinking water and others were arranged at eidgahs. Karimnagar municipality was giving equal priority to all religions and making arrangements for the celebrations of the festival on a grand scale, he said.