Karimnagar Medical College to start from next academic year: Gangula

The college would start with 100 students and allocation of MBBS seats to students would start from August this year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Karimnagar Medical College would start functioning from the next academic year. The college would start with 100 students and allocation of MBBS seats to students would start from August this year.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for temporary buildings for the medical college in the Telangana State Seed Development Corporation premises at Kothapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Stating that though two private medical colleges were in the town, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned a government medical college to Karimnagar to provide medical education to poor students, the Minister thanked the Chief Minister and Health Minister T Harish Rao for the same.

To start classes as early as possible, the Health Minister had sanctioned Rs.7 crore, he said, adding that besides 25 acres of land, four warehouses were also allocated for the medical college on the Seed Development Corporation premises. Besides two lecture halls, a central library, departments of anatomy, physiology and biochemistry along with an administration block would be developed here on a temporary basis, he said, adding that the tendering process for a permanent building was already on.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Collector RV Karnan, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Kothapali Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and others were present.