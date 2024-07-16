Karimnagar Municipal Council ready to face any investigation, says Mayor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:23 PM

File photo of Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Tuesday said his council was ready to face any kind of investigation on the development works done in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar during the last four years.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ allegations that irregularities were committed in the Karimnagar Smart City works, he challenged Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and his followers to probe the developmental works with either the vigilance, ED, CBI or any other investigation agency. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Sunil Rao found fault with the Transport Minister for not sanctioning a single rupee for Karimnagar town during the last eight months and demanded to sanction Rs.200 crore from the State government.

The Minister, who conducted a review meeting on the municipality corporation without intimating the Mayor and corporators, had no right to speak about courtesy. Stating that there was no connection between Karimnagar town and the district, he said it was not proper on the part of Congress leaders to speak frequently on the development of the corporation.

On June 23, 2017, Karimnagar got smart city status and a committee was constituted along with a board of 10 directors on July 31, 2017. The Board met 17 times right from the constitution of the Smart City Corporation Limited and gave approval for 47 projects. Tenders were invited only for works, which got approval from the board of directors and nobody had taken individual decisions, he said.

Under the Smart City programme, it was promised to sanction Rs.934 crore by both State and central governments. Of this, Rs 765.62 lakh was released and Rs 732 crore was spent on various developmental works. Out of the 47 projects, 25 projects were completed, 20 projects were under progress and two were in the tendering stage, he added.