Venkateshwara Swamy brahmotsavam to be held on grand scale: Minister Ponnam

The Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the brahmotsavams at the collectorate on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 07:09 PM

The Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the brahmotsavams at the collectorate on Saturday

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the annual brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy would be conducted on a grand scale. The brahmotsavam would be held in the Market road Venkateshwara Swamy temple from February 14 to 21.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the brahmotsavams at the collectorate here on Saturday.

Also Read Minister Ponnam makes surprise visit to Toopran Residential School

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements to conduct celebration without giving any scope for troubles and it should be conducted in a transparent manner.

He wanted the officials to take steps to ensure the invitation to the brahmotsavam reached each and every house in the district. Informing that he donated Rs 5 lakh for the brahmotsavams, the Minister instructed the authorities to maintain records of donations as well as expenditures in a perfect manner.

Officials should review the works to be done by them well in advance and issue ID cards and uniforms to the devotees who would serve the lord Venkateshwara Swamy during brahmotsavams.

Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Collector Pamela Satpathy, additional collector Praful Deshai and others participated in the review programme.