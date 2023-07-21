Karimnagar: North-Telangana level table tennis competition on July 23

Single and doubles competitions will be conducted separately for girls, boys and women under 13, 16, 19 categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Karimnagar: North-Telangana level table tennis competition will be held in Karimnagar on July 23. GS Academy is going to organize the event in its academy premises in Ganeshnagar.

Single and doubles competitions will be conducted separately for girls, boys and women under 13, 16, 19 categories. Besides Rs 25,000 cash prize, trophy and certificates will be presented to winners.

So far, organizers received 400 entries from the players of Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Adilabad districts.

Announcing this to media persons here on Friday, Dr Sharath Kumar Reddy of Raghavendra hospital, and tourney director Goutham Reddy said that interested players could register their names from Saturday onwards.

Tournament organizer Surender Singh, coordinator Maddela Vikas, D Venkat Rao, Rajanikanth, Anup Kumar and Rakesh were present.