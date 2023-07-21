Water bodies overflowing in old Karimnagar

All water bodies including tanks, ponds, and rivulets are overflowing due to continuous rainfall being recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last few days.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Karimnagar: All water bodies including tanks, ponds, and rivulets are overflowing due to continuous rainfall being recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last few days. Road connectivity between villages and towns are disturbed as flood water is flowing high at low level road dams in different places. Alerted officials have temporarily closed roads to avert any untoward incidents.

Extreme heavy rainfall 213.5 mm was recorded in Gundi of Ramadugu mandal up to 8.30 am on Friday. While the Gundi received the highest rainfall in the state, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Puduri, Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district 160 mm followed by Gangadhara 158.8 and Burugupalli of Gangadhara mandal 143.8 mm. In the wake of heavy inflow, flood gates of Sripada Yellampalli project were lifted to release water into the downstream. 51,580 cusecs of water is being discharged by lifting ten flood gates. Project is getting 1.12 lakh cusecs inflow. 16.866 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc.

Vehicular traffic was affected as flood water flowed on the Rajiv Rahadari at Rangampallion of Peddapalli town. CI Anil, Traffic CI Satyanarayana, SIs Mahender and Mallesh rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic. Coal production in opencast coal mines of SCCL came to standstill due to storage of heavy water in quarries.

Jagtial- Vemulawada road was closed as flood water was flowing from the roads near Shatrajpalli, Vemulawada mandal. Boinpalli-Vemulawada road was also closed as Ganjivagu was flowing from the road dam near Boinpalli. Approach road of an under construction road bridge was washed away due to heavy flow near Konapur, Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district.

Water level in Godavari river at Dharmapuri temple town swelled following the release of water from Kadem project as well as heavy rains in its catchment areas. Municipal commissioner Ch Ramesh and SI Dattadri examined water levels in Godavari and advised devotees not to enter into deep water for bathing.

Control rooms were established in all districts to help rain affected people. While 18004254731 is the toll free number of Karimnagar district, 9398684240 is toll free number of Rajanna-Sircilla, 08724-222557 Jagtial and 7995070699 is the number of Peddapalli control room.

Karimnagar collector RV Karnan visited Lower Manair Dam and examined water levels and instructed irrigation officials to be alert. Reviewing the rain situation with RDOs, Tahsildars and Municipal commissioners through teleconference, he instructed officials to be alert.

Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi also conducted a review with officials and asked them to be alert round the clock.