Karimnagar: Paramita students excelled in science talent test

Chukka Laxmibhai Science Award council conducted a science talent test to the students studying in various schools across the State recently, in which Paramita students won State level ranks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Paramita Heritage School teaching staff congratulating students who excelled in state level science talent test in programme held in the school on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Padmanagar, Karimnagar have excelled in the Chukka Laxmibhai Science Talent examination by winning state level ranks.

Hyderabad based organization, Chukka Laxmibhai Science Award council conducted a science talent test to the students studying in various schools across the State recently, in which Paramita students won State level ranks.

While the seventh class student Gampa Sahasra got the second rank, Mehreen (fifth class) secured the third rank followed by Yasin (eighth class) with the seventh rank, while K Shreyesta secured the 10th rank.

Paramita Educational Institutions Chairman E Prasada Rao, School Principal Sanjoy Bhattacharjee and others congratulated the students.