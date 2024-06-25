Karimnagar: Police lathi-charge Congress activists at Chelpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:40 PM

Karimnagar: Police lathi-charged Congress leaders and activists, who gathered at Chelpur Hanuman temple in big numbers on Tuesday.

As part of their challenge against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Congress leaders and workers had arrived at the Hanuman temple.

In the wake of counter challenges by Congress and BRS leaders, police deployed a huge contingent on the temple premises.

Huzurabad ACP Srinivas and CI Ramesh tried to convince the Congress leaders to leave the spot and cooperate with them to maintain law and order. As they refused to leave the place, police used mild force to disperse them.

Enraged over the lathi-charge, Congress activists raised slogans against the police. Huzurabad Congress in-charge Pranav Babu condemned the police lathi-charge on the party workers.