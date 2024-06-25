Karimnagar: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy placed under house arrest; Tense situation at Chelpur

Kaushik Reddy had alleged that Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was earning huge amounts by illegally transporting fly ash from NTPC Ramagundam to Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 12:55 PM

Karimnagar: A tense situation is prevailing at the Hanuman temple in Chelpur of Huzurabad mandal after a huge contingent of police personnel were deployed. This was in the wake of counter challenges by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Congress Huzurabad constituency in-charge Pranav Babu to take oath at the shrine over the alleged involvement of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the fly ash scam.

As both the leaders challenged each other to visit the Hanuman temple to take oath, about 200 police personnel led by Huzurabad ACP Srinivas were deployed on the premises of the temple as well as in the village. The police also closed the Huzurabad-Jammikunta main road by placing barricades at Chelpur and were not allowing political leaders to the area.

On the other hand, Kaushik Reddy was placed under house arrest in Veenavanka.

Prabhakar had responded by serving a legal notice to the MLA. Reacting to the notice, Kaushik Reddy challenged the Minister to take oath at the Jubilee Hills Venkateswara Swamy temple in Hyderabad if the latter was not involved in the illegal transportation of fly ash.

Reacting to the MLA’s challenge, Pranav Babu challenged Kaushik Reddy to take oath at the Chelpur Anjaneya Swamy temple if he was not involved in corruption.

Responding positively to the Congress leader’s challenge, Kaushik Reddy expressed his willingness to take oath in the temple on Tuesday.

Both the Congress and BRS have also set up flex banners and posters all the way to the Hanuman temple in Chelpur as well as Huzurabad-Jammikunta main road, challenging each other.