Karimnagar: Scribe’s daughter gets Civils rank

A resident of Vidhyanagar, , Kolanupaka Sahana , Sahana pursued her school education in Ken Crest high school in Karimangar and got 9.8 GPA in SSC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 05:09 PM

Karimnagar: An engineering graduate, Kolanupaka Sahana secured the 739th rank in the UPSC Civil Services examination, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

She got the rank in her fourth attempt. A resident of Vidhyanagar, Karimnagar, Sahana pursued her school education in Ken Crest high school in Karimangar and got 9.8 GPA in SSC.

Also Read Three youngsters from Adilabad shine in Civils

She studied intermediate (MPC) in Gayatri junior college and got 979 marks. She later did her B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) from JNTU, Kukatpalli, Hyderabad, after which she got a job with L&T company. However, she did not join with a view to prepare for the UPSC examination.

In order to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer, she started preparation for civils and took coaching in Delhi.

In the first attempt, she did not even qualify in prelims examination and now won the rank in the fourth attempt. Sahana is the daughter of Geetha and Jayashankara Prasad, who works with a vernacular news daily in Karimnagar.

Her brother is pursuing MBA after completing B.Tech.