Three youngsters from Adilabad shine in Civils

Chowhan Raj Kumar, a tribal youngster from Mannur village in Gudihathnoor mandal secured the 703rd rank.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 06:49 PM

Subham Rekulwar

Adilabad: Three candidates belonging to the district excelled in the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2023 of which results were declared on Tuesday.

Chowhan Raj Kumar, a tribal youngster from Mannur village in Gudihathnoor mandal secured the 703rd rank. He is the son of a government teacher Mukund Rao working with a school at Pittabongaram village in Indervelli mandal.

He cracked the CSE in his fourth attempt. He graduated from NIT Warangal. He prepared for appearing in the examination by taking coaching in Hyderabad.

Are Vishal, the son of Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, secured the 718th rank. A native of Chanda (T) village in Adilabad Rural mandal, he appeared for the CSE without undergoing coaching. He cleared it in his third attempt. He graduated from IIT-Roorkee in mechanical engineering and aspires to become an IAS officer.

Meanwhile, Subham Rekulwar, the son of former scribe Satyanarayana and Geetha from Muthnur village in Indervelli mandal secured the 790th rank. He attributed his success to encouragement and support of his parents. He said that he would serve the poor with the help of the civil services.