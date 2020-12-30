Karimnagar sees rise in cybercrime

A total of 38 cybercrime cases were reported in the district. There were 17 cases spurt in cybercrime cases when compared to the previous year’s cases of 21. While 19 cases were reported in 2018, seven cases occurred in 2017.

Karimnagar: Though the overall crime rate in Karimnagar police commissionerate limits has declined in the year 2020, there was a spurt in cybercrime cases.

A total of 38 cybercrime cases were reported in the district. There were 17 cases spurt in cybercrime cases when compared to the previous year’s cases of 21. While 19 cases were reported in 2018, seven cases occurred in 2017.

Out of 38, three cases were registered for uploading fake profiles of women in social media and calls-9, pornography-2, matrimonial cheating-1, online fraud-3, communal-3 and others-16.

Meanwhile, there is a decline in overall crime. A total of 3,673 different types of crimes took place in the district when compared to 2019 with 3,834 cases.

Out of 3,673, two were murder for gain, robbery-4, Burglary- 66, other thefts-151, murders-15, rape-32, unintentional murder-8, rioting-19, kidnapping-21, hurt-632, cheating-289, and other IPC-2,434.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy disclosed details about the annual crime rate to reporters at a press conference held in City Police Training Center here on Tuesday. Though there was 8.81 per cent decline in crime against women, there was hike in rape cases. While 32 rape cases were reported in 2020, the figure was 27 in the year 2019, 40 in 2018 and 34 rape cases were recorded in 2017.

Informing that there was a decline in road accidents, he opined that besides enforcement of traffic rules, Covid was also one of the reasons for the decline of accidents. Vehicle movement was completely suspended during the period of lockdown.

Drivers’ negligence, over speed, rash driving and drunk driving were main reasons for accidents. While 470 accidents were reported in 2020, 506 cases were recorded in 2019, 543 in 2018 and 586 in the year 2017.

There is a 95 to 99 per cent detection rate in missing cases. Out of 410 missing cases reported in 2020, 379 cases were detected and only 31 cases were undetected.

409 cases were detected as against 419 reported in 2019, 348 (348) traced in 2018 and 294 were detected as against 295 reported in 2017.

In order to reduce crime and detect cases on fast track mode, a total of 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in commissionerate limits. While 64 cases were detected with the help of cameras, 47 accused were arrested and recovered Rs 50 lakh with the property.

