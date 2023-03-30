Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami celebrated on a grand scale in Illandakunta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated on a grand scale in the historic Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple, Illandakunta on Thursday.

After the Bhadrachalam temple, the Illandakunta Ramalayam is famous for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha, with devotees from different parts of the district thronging the temple to watch the wedding ceremony of their beloved god.

Government whip and MLC Padi Koushik Reddy along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya presented silk cloths and mutyala talambralu to Sri Rama and Seetha.

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar and others were present.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, DCP S Srinivas, Huzurabad RDO Hari Singh also participated in Rama Navami celebrations.

On the other hand, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in Sri Rama Navami celebrations held in various temples in 33rd and 34th divisions. The Mayor along with his wife Aparna presented silk cloths and mutyala talambralu to Sri Rama and Seetha.

