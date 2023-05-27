Rains, pests hit mango farmers hard in Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Workers are packing mangoes in boxes at Chelgal mango market near Jagtial

Jagtial: The mango supply from the erstwhile Karimnagar district has encountered a significant setback this year due to the poor quality of the crop.

The crop has been plagued by various diseases and pest attacks, as well as unseasonal rains and hailstorms, leading to a considerable decline in yield.

Despite the potential for a yield of 2 lakh metric tons in the district, the detrimental impact of pest attacks, diseases, and unseasonal rains has resulted in a reduction of more than 50 percent in the overall yield.

In addition to the reduced yield, the quality of the crop has also been affected, leading traders to offer lower prices for the mangoes.

Farmers report that traders are currently paying only Rs.25 to Rs.30 per kilogram, significantly below the average price range of Rs.45 to Rs.50 per kilogram for high-quality mangoes.

Furthermore, the transportation of mango crops to North Indian states has significantly declined, as traders are showing reluctance to source mangoes from the district.

According to statistics from the Horticulture Department, only 49,000 metric tons have been transported to Delhi and other northern states via lorries and Kisan trains this season, compared to 1.31 lakh metric tons in 2022.

Traditionally, traders from Delhi would purchase mangoes from Jagtial and other markets in the district and distribute them to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and others. Last year, an average of 20 lorry loads of mangoes were transported to Delhi, and mangoes were also sent through a Kisan train every alternate day from the Jagtial mango market. However, this year’s situation is vastly different and deeply disheartening for mango farmers.

Local traders, who have shown a lack of interest in purchasing the crop for their own sales, are also hesitant to buy for supplying to other states.

The reported rejection of a few lorry loads of mangoes by traders in Delhi at the beginning of the season, citing poor quality, has further dampened the prospects for the mango farmers.