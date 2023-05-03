Karimnagar: Two killed in road accidents in Huzurabad

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:45 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Karimnagar: Two persons died in separate road accidents in Huzurabad town early on Wednesday morning. Sanitation workers, Nalgonda Sammakka and Rachapalli Rajeshwari, were hit by a speeding car while they were sweeping a road in Saidapur road of Huzurabad town. The car was proceeding towards Karimnagar from Huzurabad.

A resident of Mamindlavada of Huzurabad town, Sammakka (55) died on the spot as she was run over by the car. Rajeshwari, who received serious injuries, has been shifted to Huzurabad area hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Both were working in Huzurabad municipality on contract basis.

In another incident, an unknown person died when a DCM van hit him at SRSP canal in Huzurabad-Karimnagar road.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.