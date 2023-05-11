Karimnagar: Video of hostel owner urinating in kitchen triggers protest

The video, recorded by a CCTV camera in the hostel kitchen, showed the hostel owner, a woman, urinating in a cooking vessel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

The video, recorded by a CCTV camera in the hostel kitchen, showed the hostel owner, a woman, urinating in a cooking vessel

Karimnagar: A video of a private boys’ hostel owner urinating in a cooking vessel and dropping it in the sink of the hostel kitchen has triggered a controversy.

The incident took place in Vivek Boys’ Hostel, Mankammathota of Karimnagar town on April 28 and came to limelight as students approached the media on Thursday. The video, recorded by a CCTV camera in the hostel kitchen, showed the hostel owner, a woman, urinating in a cooking vessel. The video went viral on social media in Karimnagar.

After watching the CCTV footage, the students stopped eating food in the hostel and lodged a complaint with Food Safety officials. As no action was taken against the hostel, students approached the media, demanding that officials seal the hostel.