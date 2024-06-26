Karimnagar: Withdrawal of Mumbai train service disappoints many

26 June 2024

Karimnagar: Disappointing thousands of people, the South Central Railway has cancelled the Karimnagar-Mumbai passenger train service, which was launched two months ago during the summer rush.

Though the SCR cancelled the train citing that the summer rush was over, people who frequently visit Mumbai from Karimnagar are unhappy with the decision.

The Karimnagar-Mumbai train service is very crucial to the region. Fifty years ago, a number of families from Jagtial, Korutla, Metpalli and other parts of erstwhile Karimangar district had migrated to Mumbai to work in Century Textile Mills and settled there. Many others also migrated to the country’s financial capital and got engaged in different businesses. As a result, people from these areas frequently visit Mumbai. The traveling frequency of the people between Mumbai-old Karimnagar is therefore quite high throughout the year.

Every day, about three to four private travel buses carry passengers to Mumbai from Jagtial and Karimnagar areas. About 200 to 300 people travel in these buses, while in summer, the number is between 300 and 450. It was on account of this that the SCR operated the train between Karimnagar and Mumbai during summer. It was operated once a week on Wednesdays. Many used to prefer to travel by train since it was cheaper than private travel buses. About 150 to 200 passengers used to board the train from the Jagtial, Korutla and Metpally stations alone.

People opined that though there was a demand from the public to run a passenger train between Karimnagar-Mumbai on a regular basis, political leaders especially MPs were least bothered about it. Most of these areas fall under both Nizamabad and Karimnagar parliament constituencies, which are being represented by BJP MPs. Since BJP was in power at the Centre, the MPs should take initiative to run the train regularly, passengers said.