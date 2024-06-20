| Hyderabad Fire In Spare Coach Near Mettuguda No Casualties

On being alerted by the locals, fire department personnel along with railway officials reached the spot and doused the flames immediately.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 01:43 PM

Fire accident at Secunderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A fire mishap occurred in a spare coach parked on the railway bridge near Mettuguda on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

However, the smoke from the coach spread in the surroundings, causing a sense of concern in the locals.

Police and railway officials confirmed that no life loss was reported.