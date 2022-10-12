Karimnagar: Woman protests after husband rejects her for giving birth to girl

Karimnagar: A woman along with her 11-month-old daughter staged a dharna in front of the home of her in-laws, protesting against her husband’s refusal to accept her back into their home after delivery.

The incident, which happened in Machanapalli of Jammikunta mandal on Wednesday, saw Spandana, a native of Kanagarthi of Illandakunta mandal, staging the dharna along with her baby. Married to Gandla Kiran from Machanapalli four years ago, Spandana had went to her home a year ago for delivery and gave birth to a baby girl 11 months ago.

Disappointed over his wife delivering a baby girl, Kiran allegedly started harassing her and refused to take her back to Machanapalli. Spandana then approached the village elders who directed Kiran to accept her. However, he postponed the issue. Two days ago, Spandana again approached the village elders, who once again instructed Kiran to accept her back.

However, he refused to do so, after which Spandana along with her family members and relatives decided to stage a protest.

Kiran and his parents, meanwhile, came to know of their protest plans, and before they reached the house, left the village after locking their home.