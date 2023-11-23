Karnataka people batting for inclusion of their villages in TS: Zaheerabad MLA

Addressing the gathering during CM's Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Zaheerabad, the MLA appealed to him to set up a women's residential degree college in Zaheerabad after winning the election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to modernise the Narinja Irrigation Project to transform it into a tourist place.

Addressing the gathering during Chief Minister’s Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Zaheerabad on Thursday, the MLA appealed to him to set up a women’s residential degree college in Zaheerabad after winning the election.

He further has said that the neighbouring Karnataka people were pressing for the inclusion of their villages in Telangana because the people here were getting so many benefits from the government. He said that he had many such experiences during his election campaign along the border villages.

MP BB Patil, District Cooperative Marketing Society Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present. The public meeting was a huge success with a large number of people from across the constituency attending.