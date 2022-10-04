Karnataka villagers await KCR’s national party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Bidar: The people of Karnataka, living close to the Telangana border, are eagerly awaiting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to launch a national party as Telangana was implementing better welfare and development schemes.

When Telangana Today visited Shapur village in Bidar district on Tuesday to know their response to the Chief Minister’s plans to go national, many responded positively.

Basanor Sharanappa (75), whose family has land on either side of the border, the family said they were getting Rs 43,750 per annum for the 4 acres 15 guntas of land they had at Shimlapur village of Raikode Mandal in Sangareddy under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The same family had a little over one-acre land in Karnataka, but they were receiving nothing from the State government. Sharanappa was receiving an elderly pension of Rs 1,200. The same, he said was Rs 2,016 per month in Telangana.

Sharanappa’s son Babu, who was suffering from paralysis, was receiving Rs 1,400 pension under the physically challenged category from the Karnataka government. Babu said that they came to know that the physically challenged on the other side of the border were getting Rs 3,016 per annum.

Babu’s son Dhanaraj married Nagarani of Pepadpally in Raikode Mandal of Sangareddy district. Recently, Babu also married off his daughter Aishwarya. While Aishwarya got Rs 50,000 under Kalyana Bhagya from Karnataka government, the Telangana government gave Rs 1,00,116 to Nagarani under Kalyana Lakshmi.

The case of the Sharanappa’s family clearly explains how the Telangana government was implementing better welfare schemes. “Why should we not welcome K Chandrashekhar Rao into national politics after personally experiencing the difference?” Sharnappa asked.

Apart from the welfare schemes, Dhanaraj said the Telangana government was supplying round-the-clock free power supply to the farming community besides giving Rythu Bima and many other schemes while the BJP government in Karnataka was supplying power for only six hours to the farm sector. Many families in Shapur and other neighbouring villages in Bidar echoed the Sharanappa family’s response.